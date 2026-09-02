ELCINA says Semicon 2.0, MPMS can boost India's supply chain
India's electronics scene is getting a major upgrade, thanks to government moves like Semicon 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS).
ELCINA, a big industry group, says these programs, along with the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), could help build a strong local supply chain for everything from smartphones to EVs.
They're pushing for better teamwork between chip designers, component makers, and manufacturers so India can meet rising demand and stay competitive.
India imports over 85% of semiconductors
Right now, India imports more than 85% of its semiconductors, with a whopping $23 billion spent every year just on integrated circuits.
ELCINA believes that if India ramps up chip design and manufacturing through Semicon 2.0, it could slash those import bills by $10 billion to $20 billion annually.