ELCINA says Semicon 2.0, MPMS can boost India's supply chain

India's electronics scene is getting a major upgrade, thanks to government moves like Semicon 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS).

ELCINA, a big industry group, says these programs, along with the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), could help build a strong local supply chain for everything from smartphones to EVs.

They're pushing for better teamwork between chip designers, component makers, and manufacturers so India can meet rising demand and stay competitive.