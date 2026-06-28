Jewar to become North India's Silicon Valley: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Global impact

Jewar will be North India's semiconductor hub

Vaishnaw said the investments in the Yamuna City region would help make Jewar the "Silicon Valley of North India." He added, "Jewar is poised to emerge as one of India's leading hubs for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. It will save billions in foreign exchange for the country and redefine India's economic landscape." The minister credited Adityanath for creating an ecosystem that has enabled this vision to take shape in Uttar Pradesh.