Jewar to become North India's Silicon Valley: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
The Indian government has taken a major step toward establishing Jewar as a key player in the global electronics and semiconductor manufacturing arena. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, laid the foundation stones for two major electronics manufacturing projects at Yamuna City, Jewar. The projects will create around 3,000 jobs and involve an investment of about ₹6,750 crore.
Project specifics
Details of the manufacturing projects
The first project, a ₹3,250 crore investment by ASCENT-K Circuit (a joint venture with South Korea's KCC), will focus on manufacturing advanced high-density and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs). The second project is a ₹3,500 crore facility by Amber Enterprises for the production of HVAC components and PCB assemblies. Vaishnaw emphasized that these projects are part of India's transition from assembly to core component manufacturing.
Manufacturing evolution
From assembly to deep manufacturing
Vaishnaw highlighted that India is moving from merely assembling electronic products to manufacturing their core components, like PCBs. He said, "We are moving from assembly to deep manufacturing. The advanced multi-layer PCBs being built here, some with 20 to 22 layers, are the backbone of modern technology." He also stressed that domestic production would significantly reduce import dependence on these critical components.
Global impact
Jewar will be North India's semiconductor hub
Vaishnaw said the investments in the Yamuna City region would help make Jewar the "Silicon Valley of North India." He added, "Jewar is poised to emerge as one of India's leading hubs for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. It will save billions in foreign exchange for the country and redefine India's economic landscape." The minister credited Adityanath for creating an ecosystem that has enabled this vision to take shape in Uttar Pradesh.