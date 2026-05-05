ElevenLabs hits $500 million ARR, announces Series D at $11B valuation
Business
Voice-AI company ElevenLabs is having a big year, crossing $500 million in annual recurring revenue and announcing additional funding in its Series D round.
The company's now valued at $11 billion, and plans to use the cash to make its AI voices sound even more natural and expand globally.
BlackRock and NVIDIA invest in ElevenLabs
Big names like BlackRock, Wellington, NVIDIA, Salesforce, and Deutsche Telekom are investing.
ElevenLabs's AI tools are already powering customer support, sales and hiring, and marketing across industries.
Co-founder Mati Staniszewski says making AI sound truly human is key for wider adoption, so expect new multimedia tools and smarter AI agents.