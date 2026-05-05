ElevenLabs raises $500 million from BlackRock, NVIDIA, Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria

ElevenLabs ARR tops $500 million $11B valuation

Thanks to this cash boost, ElevenLabs's annual recurring revenue surpassed $500 million (up from nearly $350 million at the end of 2025), and its valuation soared from $6.6 billion to $11 billion in just a few months.

The company also signed deals with Deutsche Telekom, Revolut, and Klarna, picked up the team from a Polish AI startup called Papla, and says it's focused on building more "human-level AI voice models" for the future.