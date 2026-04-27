Eli Lilly announces Ajax Therapeutics acquisition for up to $2.3B
Business
Eli Lilly just announced it is acquiring Ajax Therapeutics for up to $2.3 billion, aiming to boost research on myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer that does not get much spotlight.
The move will let Lilly run bigger trials with Ajax's new treatment, giving hope to both doctors and patients looking for better options.
AJ1-11095 shows early promise
The heart of this deal is AJ1-11095, an oral drug from Ajax that is still in early testing but shows promise for patients who have not had much luck with other treatments.
Eli Lilly wants to share clinical results by 2026 and speed things up from there.
Lilly says they are excited about bringing something important to people fighting blood cancer.