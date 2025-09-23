Next Article
Eli Lilly invests $6.5B in new Texas plant
Business
Eli Lilly is putting $6.5 billion into a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas—part of its bigger $27 billion US expansion plan.
The plant will make key ingredients for orforglipron, their experimental weight-loss drug, along with active ingredients for some of Lilly's cancer and autoimmune therapies.
The Houston site is set to create over 600 permanent jobs and about 4,000 construction gigs.
CEO David Ricks says Texas's skilled workforce was a big draw.
This is just one of four new US plants Lilly aims to open within five years, all part of a push to ramp up domestic production and rely less on imports.