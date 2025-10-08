This weight-loss solution is now India's second-highest selling drug
Eli Lilly's anti-obesity and diabetes drug, Mounjaro, has taken the Indian pharmaceutical market by storm. The drug has become the second-best selling one in India within just six months of its launch. This comes amid a surge in demand for weight-loss therapies across the country. According to Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) data, Mounjaro recorded sales of ₹80 crore in September and a total revenue of ₹233 crore since its launch.
Mounjaro's sales soar amid growing weight-loss therapy demand
Mounjaro's sales witnessed a whopping 43% growth from August to September. The drug is giving tough competition to GSK's Augmentin, which currently leads the IPM with ₹85 crore in retail monthly sales. Analysts attribute Mounjaro's success primarily to its user-friendly pen formulation, while the recent GST cuts are expected to further boost its sales in the coming months.
Weight-loss drug offers up to 22% efficacy
Mounjaro offers a weight-loss efficacy of 20-22% and was launched in India in late March. The drug's sales got a major boost with the launch of its injectable Kwikpens in August. These disposable pens are pre-filled with the drug and come at a price range of ₹14,000 to ₹27,500 depending on dosage.
GST cuts to further enhance sales momentum
The reduction in GST from 18% to 5% has significantly reduced the financial burden on chronic care patients. The cuts, effective from September 22, are expected to further boost Mounjaro's sales in the coming months. The monthly cost of the 5mg vial is likely to decrease by around ₹1,096 a month to some ₹16,404. Meanwhile, the monthly cost of the 2.5mg vial is likely to reduce by around ₹876.