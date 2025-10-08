This weight-loss solution is now India's second-highest selling drug

Eli Lilly's anti-obesity and diabetes drug, Mounjaro, has taken the Indian pharmaceutical market by storm. The drug has become the second-best selling one in India within just six months of its launch. This comes amid a surge in demand for weight-loss therapies across the country. According to Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) data, Mounjaro recorded sales of ₹80 crore in September and a total revenue of ₹233 crore since its launch.

Market performance Mounjaro's sales soar amid growing weight-loss therapy demand Mounjaro's sales witnessed a whopping 43% growth from August to September. The drug is giving tough competition to GSK's Augmentin, which currently leads the IPM with ₹85 crore in retail monthly sales. Analysts attribute Mounjaro's success primarily to its user-friendly pen formulation, while the recent GST cuts are expected to further boost its sales in the coming months.

Product details Weight-loss drug offers up to 22% efficacy Mounjaro offers a weight-loss efficacy of 20-22% and was launched in India in late March. The drug's sales got a major boost with the launch of its injectable Kwikpens in August. These disposable pens are pre-filled with the drug and come at a price range of ₹14,000 to ₹27,500 depending on dosage.