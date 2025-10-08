NVIDIA to sponsor H-1B visas despite Trump's $100,000 fee

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has announced that the firm will continue to sponsor H-1B visas and bear all related costs. This comes in light of US President Donald Trump's recent executive order imposing a $100,000 fee on each new application. The decision by NVIDIA is aimed at reassuring tech workers on H-1B visas, many of whom are from India and China.

Immigration impact Importance of immigration in Huang's message to staff Huang, who has often said that half of the world's AI researchers are Chinese, stressed on the importance of immigration in his message to staff. "As one of many immigrants at NVIDIA, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives," he said. He also added that "the miracle of NVIDIA - built by all of you and by brilliant colleagues around the world - would not be possible without immigration."

Visa restrictions Trump's executive order and H-1B visa program Trump's executive order stops new H-1B recipients from entering the US unless their employer has paid an additional $100,000 fee. However, the administration clarified that this rule doesn't apply to current H-1B visa holders or those who applied before September 21. The H-1B visa program allows companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations such as IT and engineering.