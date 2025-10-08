FTSE 100 hits record high as banks, gold miners rally

Factors behind the surge

Big moves like this show how quickly markets can shift when sectors get a boost—here, it was banks rebounding on good news and gold miners riding a historic surge in gold prices.

Barclays and HSBC also climbed, with HSBC rising after a positive analyst call, while record gold prices above $4,000 per ounce pushed mining stocks higher.

Meanwhile, the UK's push to implement a trade deal with India and a recovering healthcare sector kept the market's momentum going, even as some companies like Unite Group faced setbacks.