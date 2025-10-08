Quant's new long-short fund dives into multi-asset approach
Quant Mutual Fund just launched the QSIF Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund—a fresh option for anyone looking to mix things up beyond plain stocks or bonds.
This fund invests across equity, debt, derivatives, REITs/InVITs, and commodities, aiming for long-term growth with a bit of income on the side.
The twist? It can "short" up to 25% of its portfolio, letting the team try to profit even when markets dip.
Fund tracks a blend of 3 indices
The fund's performance is tracked against a blend of three major indices, so it's not tied to just one part of the market.
To get started, you'll need a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh, but SIP/STP/SWP options start at ₹10,000 for at least six installments.
You can cash out on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, but if you exit within 15 days, there's a 1% fee.
The fund is managed by a seasoned team—Sandeep Tandon, Lokesh Garg, Ankit Pande, Sameer Kate, and Sanjeev Sharma—who already run other long-short funds at Quant.
Fund rounds out quant's long-short lineup
This new fund rounds out Quant's lineup, adding a more flexible, multi-asset strategy to their existing long-short offerings.
If you're looking for a way to diversify your investments and don't mind a higher entry point, this could be worth a look.