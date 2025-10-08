Quant's new long-short fund dives into multi-asset approach

Fund tracks a blend of 3 indices

The fund's performance is tracked against a blend of three major indices, so it's not tied to just one part of the market.

To get started, you'll need a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh, but SIP/STP/SWP options start at ₹10,000 for at least six installments.

You can cash out on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, but if you exit within 15 days, there's a 1% fee.

The fund is managed by a seasoned team—Sandeep Tandon, Lokesh Garg, Ankit Pande, Sameer Kate, and Sanjeev Sharma—who already run other long-short funds at Quant.