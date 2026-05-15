Elon Musk and OpenAI on trial over nonprofit abandonment claims

Mira Murati alleges Sam Altman dishonest

Testimonies exposed serious leadership drama at OpenAI: former Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati called out Sam Altman for being dishonest and said the company was at "catastrophic risk of falling apart."

Other former board members backed this up with stories of ongoing crises.

Meanwhile, Musk's private messages showed he pushed for a for-profit direction despite saying otherwise in public, adding to questions about everyone's true motives.