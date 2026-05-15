Elon Musk and OpenAI on trial over nonprofit abandonment claims
Business
Elon Musk and OpenAI have been facing off in court for the past three weeks, with the spotlight on claims that OpenAI ditched its nonprofit mission to chase profits.
As the jury decides what's next, the trial has put both Musk and top OpenAI executives under intense public scrutiny.
Mira Murati alleges Sam Altman dishonest
Testimonies exposed serious leadership drama at OpenAI: former Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati called out Sam Altman for being dishonest and said the company was at "catastrophic risk of falling apart."
Other former board members backed this up with stories of ongoing crises.
Meanwhile, Musk's private messages showed he pushed for a for-profit direction despite saying otherwise in public, adding to questions about everyone's true motives.