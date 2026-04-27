Elon Musk and Sam Altman in court over OpenAI control
Business
Elon Musk and Sam Altman are facing off in court over how OpenAI is run.
Musk says Altman turned OpenAI from a nonprofit into a for-profit company, drifting away from its original mission to help humanity.
The verdict could seriously affect both OpenAI's future and the direction of AI as a whole.
Monthlong trial could reshape AI governance
The trial is set to last about a month, with Musk and Altman among the likely witnesses.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers called it "billionaires versus billionaires," and warned against gamesmanship.
While the jury gives advice, the judge makes the final call.
However this ends, it could change how big tech companies handle power (might even shape new rules for AI organizations going forward).