Elon Musk and Sam Altman in court over OpenAI control

Monthlong trial could reshape AI governance

The trial is set to last about a month, with Musk and Altman among the likely witnesses.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers called it "billionaires versus billionaires," and warned against gamesmanship.

While the jury gives advice, the judge makes the final call.

However this ends, it could change how big tech companies handle power (might even shape new rules for AI organizations going forward).