Elon Musk is fighting back after a jury found him guilty of misleading Twitter shareholders during his $44 billion takeover.

The trouble started with his 2022 tweet putting the deal "on hold" over spam account worries, which shareholders claimed sent Twitter's stock tumbling 9.7% to $40.72 on May 13, 2022.

Now, Musk says he didn't actually lie, but a judge has already backed the original verdict.