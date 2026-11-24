Elon Musk appeals guilty verdict in $44bn Twitter takeover
Elon Musk is fighting back after a jury found him guilty of misleading Twitter shareholders during his $44 billion takeover.
The trouble started with his 2022 tweet putting the deal "on hold" over spam account worries, which shareholders claimed sent Twitter's stock tumbling 9.7% to $40.72 on May 13, 2022.
Now, Musk says he didn't actually lie, but a judge has already backed the original verdict.
Musk faces $2.6bn potential damages
If he loses this appeal, Musk could be on the hook for $2.6 billion (plus interest).
Shareholders argue he used the spam account issue to try to change the deal terms.
Since buying Twitter (now called X), Musk has merged it with SpaceX, so whatever happens next could seriously impact both his wallet and the involved shareholders.