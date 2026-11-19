Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang while NVIDIA refuses reinstatement
Elon Musk is standing up for Jensen Huang, who was reported to have been fired as NVIDIA's CEO after personal scandals hit the news.
At The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk called NVIDIA's move "like kicking Michael Jordan off your team."
Even with more than 200,000 people signing a petition to bring Huang back, NVIDIA says it won't reinstate him.
NVIDIA board stands despite pressure
Musk praised Huang's impact on NVIDIA and even said he'd hire him if given the chance.
Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey warned that letting Huang go could actually help China and hurt NVIDIA in the market.
Despite all this outside pressure, including support from Microsoft's Satya Nadella for interim CEO Colette Kress, NVIDIA's board is sticking with its decision to move forward without Huang.