Elon Musk: Boring Company working on Austin San Antonio Hyperloop
Business
Elon Musk recently claimed that The Boring Company is working on "a simple precursor Hyperloop" connecting Austin and San Antonio, aiming to shrink travel time to under 30 minutes.
The idea was in reply to an AI-generated video depicting a generic science fiction future with human colonies on other worlds, which fits right in with Musk's big dreams for city transportation.
Boring Company gets $3B from UAE
While past plans for Chicago and Los Angeles have not materialized, The Boring Company's Las Vegas tunnels are up and running.
Backed by a fresh $3 billion investment led by the United Arab Emirates, Musk's team seems ready to push these sci-fi ideas closer to reality.