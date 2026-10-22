Elon Musk confirms Tesla SpaceX merger could boost his wealth
Business
Elon Musk just confirmed that Tesla and SpaceX are thinking about merging.
If this happens, Musk could see his wealth jump by over $110 billion, thanks to a special rule that lets him unlock a huge batch of Tesla shares early.
Committees from both companies are now looking into how this could work.
Elon Musk pay could vest sooner
If the merger goes through, Musk's massive Tesla pay package could vest much sooner: no need to wait until 2028 or hit tough company goals.
If Tesla hits a $2 trillion value during the deal, that alone would add more than $6 billion to his net worth.
The merger might also tweak how he gets paid at SpaceX, where his rewards depend on big projects like a human colony on Mars and space data centers.