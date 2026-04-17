Elon Musk floats universal high income citing AI productivity gains Business Apr 17, 2026

Elon Musk is floating the idea of a "universal high income" (basically, everyone gets a steady paycheck from the government) to help people who might lose jobs as AI and robots take over more work.

He shared this on X (formerly Twitter), saying it could keep incomes stable without causing inflation, since AI and robotics will produce goods and services far in excess of the increase in the money supply.