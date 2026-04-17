Elon Musk floats universal high income citing AI productivity gains
Elon Musk is floating the idea of a "universal high income" (basically, everyone gets a steady paycheck from the government) to help people who might lose jobs as AI and robots take over more work.
He shared this on X (formerly Twitter), saying it could keep incomes stable without causing inflation, since AI and robotics will produce goods and services far in excess of the increase in the money supply.
Elon Musk's proposal sparks online debate
Musk's proposal has sparked plenty of debate online.
Some people worry about fairness and whether getting money from the government would make folks too dependent, while others question how it would work for those who keep working.
The conversation highlights just how tricky it is to balance rapid tech progress with making sure everyone can thrive.