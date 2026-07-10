Elon Musk hails Anthropic as AI leader, awaits Mythos 2
Business
Elon Musk is giving major props to Anthropic, calling it a "leader in AI," even though he didn't see their potential last year.
Back then, Anthropic was already making waves in enterprise AI, and now Musk says he is looking forward to their next big release, Mythos 2, coming soon.
Musk denies sabotage, touts infrastructure deals
Musk brushed off any talk of sabotaging Anthropic, saying, "That's not my style."
Instead, he's focused on the perks of teaming up: Anthropic signed a deal worth about $40 billion to rent massive computing power from SpaceX's xAI data center in Tennessee through May 2029.
Google also jumped on board with its own infrastructure deal worth $920 million a month, so yeah, these partnerships are seriously leveling up the AI game.