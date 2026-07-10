Elon Musk hails Anthropic as AI leader, awaits Mythos 2

Musk denies sabotage, touts infrastructure deals

Musk brushed off any talk of sabotaging Anthropic, saying, "That's not my style."

Instead, he's focused on the perks of teaming up: Anthropic signed a deal worth about $40 billion to rent massive computing power from SpaceX's xAI data center in Tennessee through May 2029.

Google also jumped on board with its own infrastructure deal worth $920 million a month, so yeah, these partnerships are seriously leveling up the AI game.