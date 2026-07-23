Elon Musk hints at Tesla SpaceX merger on earnings call
Business
Elon Musk just dropped a big hint that Tesla and SpaceX could actually join forces.
On Tesla's latest earnings call, he said there's "more and more overlap" between the two companies, though nothing official is in motion yet.
Still, investors are buzzing at the thought of Musk combining his two giants.
Tesla SpaceX merger odds reach 90%
Tesla already supplies batteries and tech for SpaceX projects, and they're teaming up on an AI chip facility called Terafab.
Some analysts now put merger odds as high as 90%. But it wouldn't be easy: regulatory hurdles (especially in China) and complicated voting rights make things tricky.
Even so, many believe Musk's leadership might pull it off someday, creating a powerhouse in both cars and space travel.