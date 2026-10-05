Elon Musk in talks with TSMC about Terafab chip factory

Musk shared on X, "Just discussions, but something may come of it." The goal is huge: Terafab could produce 1 terawatt of compute per year, way more than what's out there now.

Two ways forward are on the table: either TSMC owns the plant with SpaceX as an investor and minimum chip purchase commitments, or SpaceX runs it using TSMC's tech support.

There's also buzz about TSMC eyeing a Texas site linked to this project, which could shake things up for Intel, which is slated to deliver its 1.4-nanometer-class Intel 14A process node to manufacture semiconductors for SpaceX, Tesla and xAI under the Terafab banner.