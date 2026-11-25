Elon Musk meets NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, voices support
Elon Musk just met up with Jensen Huang, who's back as NVIDIA's CEO after a 12-day break following news of his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang and the alleged "spy scandal."
Musk brought his kids along and made it clear he stands by Huang during this rough patch.
Trump and Ben Pouladian back Huang
Huang's comeback is getting some serious support.
US President Donald Trump said, "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," brushing off any security worries.
NVIDIA shareholder Ben Pouladian also backed Huang, saying he's key to the company's success.
Even with some ongoing scrutiny, it looks like tech leaders are firmly in Huang's corner.