Why xAI, SpaceX are facing class-action lawsuit in the US

Legal claims

Plaintiffs seek damages for emotional distress, reduced property values

The lawsuit accuses Musk's companies of being negligent in controlling the noise disturbance, thus creating a public nuisance with their excessive and offensive sounds. Three residents have filed the case on behalf of a class that is estimated to be over 10,000 members strong. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for emotional distress, reduced property values and other harms caused by this constant noise.