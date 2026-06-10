Why xAI, SpaceX are facing class-action lawsuit in the US
What's the story
Elon Musk's companies, xAI and SpaceX, are facing a class-action lawsuit filed by residents of Mississippi, US. The lawsuit claims that a power plant supplying energy to nearby data centers is creating an "omnipresent and inescapable" noise. This constant disturbance has allegedly affected their health and decreased the value of their homes. The case was filed in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi.
Legal claims
Plaintiffs seek damages for emotional distress, reduced property values
The lawsuit accuses Musk's companies of being negligent in controlling the noise disturbance, thus creating a public nuisance with their excessive and offensive sounds. Three residents have filed the case on behalf of a class that is estimated to be over 10,000 members strong. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for emotional distress, reduced property values and other harms caused by this constant noise.
Community impact
AI boom's impact on communities highlighted in lawsuit
The lawsuit highlights the destructive impact of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom on US communities, saying it has subjected thousands of residents to near-constant noise and vibrations. The plaintiffs' attorney Robert Wiygul emphasized that homes should be a refuge from the world. He added that constant noise invasion takes away the fundamental peace of a good and decent life.
Investment details
xAI has invested over $20B to set up plant
xAI has invested over $20 billion to set up the Southaven plant with support from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. The gas-fired turbines at this facility power data centers in and around Southaven, according to the lawsuit. Notably, xAI subsidiary MZX Tech is also named as a defendant in this case while Musk himself isn't directly involved.
Ongoing cases
NAACP lawsuit against xAI still pending
In April, the NAACP had sued xAI over the Southaven plant and centers, accusing it of violating US environmental rules. The case is still pending. Last month, the US Justice Department hinted in a court filing that it could intervene in this matter as it raises legal and policy questions about government's role in AI infrastructure.