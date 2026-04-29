Elon Musk, Sam Altman face trial over OpenAI nonprofit conversion
Business
Elon Musk and Sam Altman are officially facing off in court over how OpenAI switched from a nonprofit to a for-profit company.
Musk claims there was shady financial behavior during the transition, while the case will hear both sides.
Despite some jurors not being Musk fans, the final jury is set and ready to hear both sides.
Diverse jury kept for OpenAI trial
The jury includes people from all sorts of backgrounds: a painter, a psychiatrist, and more.
The judge decided not to remove anyone just for having opinions about Musk, trusting they can stay fair.
Up next: opening arguments and the first witness.