Elon Musk, Sam Altman face trial over OpenAI nonprofit conversion Business Apr 29, 2026

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are officially facing off in court over how OpenAI switched from a nonprofit to a for-profit company.

Musk claims there was shady financial behavior during the transition, while the case will hear both sides.

Despite some jurors not being Musk fans, the final jury is set and ready to hear both sides.