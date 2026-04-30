Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging it abandoned nonprofit mission
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, claiming the company moved away from its original nonprofit mission.
He says he supported OpenAI back when it was all about building AI for humanity, but feels misled now that it's focused on making money.
Musk admits Tesla not pursuing AGI
On the stand, Musk admitted Tesla isn't pursuing AGI right now, which goes against what he'd said before.
He also shared that while he first agreed with OpenAI's profit plans to help them get funding, he later pushed back when Microsoft's profit limits were lowered.
The jury will likely focus on whether these changes in how profits are handled broke earlier promises.