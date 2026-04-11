Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Microsoft seeking $134 billion
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI and Microsoft to court, claiming OpenAI ditched its original founding mission as a research institution after planning its restructuring as a for-profit business with big support from Microsoft.
The trial kicks off April 27, 2026.
Musk says he deserves up to $134 billion in "wrongful gains" because of how much OpenAI's value has grown since he co-founded it in 2015.
Musk wants payout returned to OpenAI
Musk isn't asking for the money himself; he wants any payout to go back to OpenAI, along with court oversight of the company's finances and a shake-up in leadership, including removing CEO Sam Altman.
Meanwhile, OpenAI calls Musk's last-minute legal changes a "legal ambush," arguing they're unfair and unsupported as both sides gear up for trial.