Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Microsoft seeking $134 billion Business Apr 11, 2026

Elon Musk is taking OpenAI and Microsoft to court, claiming OpenAI ditched its original founding mission as a research institution after planning its restructuring as a for-profit business with big support from Microsoft.

The trial kicks off April 27, 2026.

Musk says he deserves up to $134 billion in "wrongful gains" because of how much OpenAI's value has grown since he co-founded it in 2015.