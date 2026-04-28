Elon Musk sues OpenAI claiming it abandoned its nonprofit mission

Musk wants nonprofit return, OpenAI defends

Musk wants OpenAI to ditch its for-profit side and return to being a nonprofit with new leadership. He argues the company's shift toward making money goes against what it first stood for.

Meanwhile, OpenAI says going for-profit was necessary to fund innovation and stay competitive—they claim they're still true to their original goals.

The verdict could shape how AI gets developed and who it really serves in the future.