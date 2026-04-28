Elon Musk sues OpenAI claiming it abandoned its nonprofit mission
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, saying the company has drifted from its original "would belong to the world" mission and gone too commercial.
Musk, who helped start OpenAI, feels he was promised AI tech that would benefit all of humanity, not just a few big companies.
The trial kicked off in Tuesday, April 28, 2026, with a decision expected by late May 2026 on whether OpenAI broke its early promises.
Musk wants nonprofit return, OpenAI defends
Musk wants OpenAI to ditch its for-profit side and return to being a nonprofit with new leadership. He argues the company's shift toward making money goes against what it first stood for.
Meanwhile, OpenAI says going for-profit was necessary to fund innovation and stay competitive—they claim they're still true to their original goals.
The verdict could shape how AI gets developed and who it really serves in the future.