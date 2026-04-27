Elon Musk sues OpenAI in Oakland over alleged mission drift

Elon Musk seeks $134B from OpenAI

Musk is pointing to his $38 million donation, saying it was meant to keep OpenAI open-source.

He wants $134 billion in damages and for CEO Sam Altman to step down, promising any winnings would go toward nonprofit AI work.

OpenAI says it has done nothing wrong and that Musk is just upset over past control issues since leaving in 2018.

The case could shape how future AI projects balance public good with making money.