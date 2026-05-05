Elon Musk sues OpenAI, seeks $134 billion over nonprofit promise
Business
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, claiming its leaders, Greg Brockman and Sam Altman, broke their original nonprofit promise by turning the company into a for-profit giant.
What's wild? Musk's team is using Brockman's old diary entries as evidence, saying they portray Brockman as self-interested and deceptive.
Musk wants $134 billion in damages and for OpenAI to go back to being nonprofit.
OpenAI says Musk knew for-profit plan
OpenAI says Musk was aware of the intent to create a for-profit structure before he left in 2018, and that the diary is being taken out of context.
Brockman called his notes "deeply personal" and insists he never misled Musk.
The trial is still ongoing.