Elon Musk sues OpenAI, seeks $134 billion over nonprofit promise Business May 05, 2026

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, claiming its leaders, Greg Brockman and Sam Altman, broke their original nonprofit promise by turning the company into a for-profit giant.

What's wild? Musk's team is using Brockman's old diary entries as evidence, saying they portray Brockman as self-interested and deceptive.

Musk wants $134 billion in damages and for OpenAI to go back to being nonprofit.