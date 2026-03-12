Elon Musk tops Forbes's billionaires list for 2026 Business Mar 12, 2026

Elon Musk is officially the world's richest person in 2026, topping Forbes' new list with a massive $839 billion.

That's more than triple the fortune of second-place Larry Page and highlights just how much wealth has concentrated at the top.

In total, over 3,400 billionaires now share a combined $20 trillion.