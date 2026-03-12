Elon Musk tops Forbes's billionaires list for 2026
Elon Musk is officially the world's richest person in 2026, topping Forbes' new list with a massive $839 billion.
That's more than triple the fortune of second-place Larry Page and highlights just how much wealth has concentrated at the top.
In total, over 3,400 billionaires now share a combined $20 trillion.
Other billionaires in the top 5
After Musk and Page, you'll find Sergey Brin ($237 billion), Jeff Bezos ($224 billion), and Mark Zuckerberg ($222 billion) rounding out the top five.
Big names like Oracle's Larry Ellison, LVMH's Bernard Arnault and family, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Warren Buffett, and Zara founder Amancio Ortega also made the top 10.
AI tech boom drives wealth surge
Notably, Beyonce is listed with a net worth of $1 billion and Taylor Swift hit an impressive $2 billion.
Much of this surge comes from growth in AI tech and booming markets that are changing who gets rich fast.