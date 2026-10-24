Elon Musk tops US donors with $446 million for 2026 midterms
Business
Elon Musk just made history by becoming the top individual political donor in America, dropping $446 million into the 2026 midterm elections.
Most of his cash is backing Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress, showing just how much influence he's aiming for in US politics.
Musk sent $355 million to Republican PACs
Musk's biggest checks have gone to Republican super PACs like America PAC and Senate Leadership Fund. He's sent them at least $355 million since the beginning of July.
He isn't the only big spender this year: names like Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, Jeff and Janine Yass, and George Soros are also pouring millions into super PACs, fueling campaign ads and outreach ahead of November.