Elon Musk's X settles legal clash with WFA over advertising
Business
Elon Musk's X just settled a long-running legal clash with the World Federation for Advertisers (WFA).
The drama started in 2024 when X accused the WFA of pushing big brands, like Mars, Shell, and CVS Health, to pull ad spending over worries about brand safety.
This all followed a major drop in ad revenue after Musk bought X for $44 billion.
WFA agrees not to restart GARM
After a US court tossed out X's lawsuit in March 2026 (saying there wasn't enough proof of harm), both sides decided to move on.
As part of the deal, WFA agreed not to restart its Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which X had blamed for scaring off advertisers, or launch a similar initiative.
Now, they're teaming up to make ads safer while still supporting free speech online.