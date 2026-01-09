Elon Musk's xAI is bringing a $20B supercomputer hub to Mississippi
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is building a massive $20 billion data center in Southaven, Mississippi—the largest private investment the state has ever seen.
The new facility, called MACROHARDRR, aims to house the world's largest supercomputer with 2 gigawatts of power.
What else to know
Set to open as soon as next month, this will be xAI's third data center in the Memphis area.
While some locals have raised environmental concerns (with over 900 signatures collected), a fact sheet from the governor's office said environmental responsibility is a "core commitment" for xAI.
To sweeten the deal, Mississippi and local governments are offering major tax breaks and incentives. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and boost funding for public services in the region.