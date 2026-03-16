Elon Musk's xAI needs to be 'rebuilt': What happened
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is going through a major shakeup. After losing several original founders (including two who left over frustrations with the company's coding tools), Musk admitted on X that xAI needs to be rebuilt from scratch.
With only two of the 12 founding members still around, it is a big moment of change for the team.
xAI is teaming up with Tesla on a new project
Even with more than 5,000 employees and its chatbot Grok gaining users, xAI is struggling to meet business demand and keep up with rivals like OpenAI.
To bounce back, it has brought in new hires and is teaming up with Tesla on "Macrohard," a project aiming to automate software tasks using AI.
SpaceX and Tesla employees have been brought into xAI to conduct employee evaluations and dismiss underperforming staff.