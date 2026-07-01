EMA clears Lupin's NaMuscla for children aged 6 to 17 Business Jul 01, 2026

Lupin just got the green light from the European Medicines Agency to use its drug NaMuscla for children and teens (ages six to 17) with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders, a rare muscle condition that makes it tough to relax muscles.

Until now, this treatment was only for adults, so this is a big step for younger patients and their families.