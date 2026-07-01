EMA clears Lupin's NaMuscla for children aged 6 to 17
Lupin just got the green light from the European Medicines Agency to use its drug NaMuscla for children and teens (ages six to 17) with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders, a rare muscle condition that makes it tough to relax muscles.
Until now, this treatment was only for adults, so this is a big step for younger patients and their families.
Lupin adds 62mg and 83mg capsules
To make treatment easier, Lupin is rolling out new capsule strengths (62 mg and 83 mg) alongside the original 167 mg dose.
These will be available in several European countries soon, once local approvals are sorted.
As Lupin's Global Specialty President Claus Jepsen put it, this represents a "significant step forward" for families dealing with NDM, and shows the company's ongoing commitment to rare disease care.