Emad Mostaque proposes intelligence stack to give Indians AI assistants
Emad Mostaque, co-founder of Stability AI, thinks India could lead the way by upgrading its digital public tools (like biometrics and digital wallets) into a nationwide "intelligence stack."
His big idea? Give every Indian their own personal AI assistant to make information easier to access and help public services work better.
Intelligent Internet building AI for India
Mostaque's team at Intelligent Internet is working on open-source AI tech that plugs right into India Stack and UPI.
They want this tech to be fully open and shaped by local needs, especially in areas like education, healthcare, law, and policy.
He's encouraging Indian startups to build practical AIs that reflect local values instead of relying on foreign tech, saying it could really empower people and fix issues like bias or corruption.