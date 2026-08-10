Emami April-June sales jump 14.95% to ₹1,039.21 cr, profits fall
Business
Emami just posted a 14.95% jump in net sales for April-June 2026, reaching ₹1,039.21 crore, so business is growing.
But profits dropped 16.38% to ₹137.35 crore compared to last year, showing that higher sales aren't translating into bigger earnings right now.
Emami EBITDA up, EPS slips
While operating profit (EBITDA) edged up nearly 4%, earnings per share slipped from ₹3.76 to ₹3.15.
The market hasn't been kind either: Emami's stock is down almost 19% in six months and over 29% in the past year, signaling that investors are still waiting for stronger results.