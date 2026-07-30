Embassy Office Parks REIT posts 17% year-on-year revenue to ₹1,241cr

Embassy REIT signed 17 deals this quarter, leasing out 1.3 million square feet. GCCs took the lion's share (81%), while AI-related companies accounted for 21% of new leasing.

The portfolio is nearly full with 93% occupancy; Mumbai is completely occupied, and Bengaluru is at 95%.

They are also launching new spaces, like Hilton Garden Inn in Bengaluru, and their solar plant delivered a stabilized quarterly NOI of ₹23 crore.

Plus, a ₹598 crore distribution (₹6.31 per unit) has a record date of August 4, 2026.