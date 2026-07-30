Embassy Office Parks REIT posts 17% year-on-year revenue to ₹1,241cr
Embassy Office Parks REIT just posted a strong start to the fiscal year, with revenue up 17% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,241 crore, and net operating income at ₹1,020 crore.
This growth is mostly driven by big leasing demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and AI companies.
Embassy REIT 93% occupancy, 17 deals
Embassy REIT signed 17 deals this quarter, leasing out 1.3 million square feet. GCCs took the lion's share (81%), while AI-related companies accounted for 21% of new leasing.
The portfolio is nearly full with 93% occupancy; Mumbai is completely occupied, and Bengaluru is at 95%.
They are also launching new spaces, like Hilton Garden Inn in Bengaluru, and their solar plant delivered a stabilized quarterly NOI of ₹23 crore.
Plus, a ₹598 crore distribution (₹6.31 per unit) has a record date of August 4, 2026.