Emcure Pharmaceuticals posts 29.31% September quarter profit rise to 325.06cr
Business
Emcure Pharmaceuticals just posted a solid 29.31% jump in profits for the September quarter, hitting ₹325.06 crore compared to last year's ₹251.37 crore.
The main boost came from their international business, which helped push overall revenue up to ₹2,820.47 crore.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals international sales rise 34%
International sales really took off, up by 34%, with Europe, Canada, and other markets all seeing big gains.
Even in India, Emcure managed an 11.1% revenue bump.
Despite higher expenses this year, the company is feeling good about keeping up this momentum into H2FY27.
Investors seem happy too: after the results dropped, Emcure's stock shot up 5.31% higher on the BSE.