Emergent raises $130 million from Creaegis, Claypond Capital, Sentinel Global

Emergent, an AI startup with roots in Bengaluru and San Francisco, just scored $130 million in fresh funding.

The round was led by Creaegis, Ranjan Pai's Claypond Capital, and Sentinel Global, with big names like Khosla Ventures and SoftBank also pitching in.

Since starting up in 2024, Emergent has now raised a total of about $230 million.