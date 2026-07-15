Emergent raises $130 million from Creaegis, Claypond Capital, Sentinel Global
Emergent, an AI startup with roots in Bengaluru and San Francisco, just scored $130 million in fresh funding.
The round was led by Creaegis, Ranjan Pai's Claypond Capital, and Sentinel Global, with big names like Khosla Ventures and SoftBank also pitching in.
Since starting up in 2024, Emergent has now raised a total of about $230 million.
Emergent run rate rises to $120 million
The new cash is set to fuel product development, boost their reach among small and midsize businesses, and help open a European office.
Emergent's revenue run rate jumped from $100 million to $120 million in just three months. They're aiming for $500 million next year.
The company plans to focus on launching AI agent products, building partnerships, and looking at acquisitions in reinforcement learning and security.
Right now, most of their revenue comes from the US and Europe, with India making up less than 10%.