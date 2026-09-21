Emergent says it is building AI agents for small businesses
Emergent, an artificial intelligence startup, is now all-in on using AI to handle everyday business tasks.
CEO and cofounder Mukund Jha said they are building smart agents that quietly take care of things like cash flow analysis, scheduling, and social media, so small businesses can focus on bigger goals.
Jha hopes these tools will help Emergent become the operating system for small businesses, with the share of AI agent business in its revenue expected to increase significantly in 15-20 months.
Majority of Emergent staff upgrading AI
More than half of Emergent's staff is working to level up its core AI tech.
The idea is simple: let automation handle the boring stuff, so entrepreneurs get more time for what really matters.
If it works out, these AI agents could seriously change how small businesses run day to day, making operations smoother and freeing up energy for growth.