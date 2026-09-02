Emerging-market stocks gain 20.28% as South Korea and Taiwan lead

Taiwan and South Korea led the pack, holding nearly half the MSCI EM index weight together. Major chipmakers like TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix were key to their success.

Meanwhile, India struggled: its share in the index dropped from almost 21% to just 11.66%, weighed down by a weaker rupee, high valuations, slow earnings growth, and elevated crude oil prices.

Unlike its East Asian peers riding the AI wave, India faced tough economic headwinds this year.