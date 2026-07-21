Emerging markets attract $25B while India posts $9.26B equity outflows
Emerging markets just pulled in a largest since April 2025 $25 billion in equity funds last week, the biggest since April 2025.
But India is not riding the wave: instead, it's seen $9.26 billion leave its equity markets so far this year.
Globally, investors are pouring money into stocks and bonds, while pulling a massive $119.6 billion out of cash.
Tech stocks lead with $15.6B inflows
Tech stocks are the clear favorite worldwide, grabbing $15.6 billion in new investments, and financials had their best week since January with $2.7 billion coming in.
Meanwhile, Brazil is attracting fresh money ($3.57 billion this year), and even China managed a surprise weekly gain despite big yearly losses.
Indian stocks have struggled, down 10.2% this year, with the rupee also slipping against the dollar, highlighting just how much India is missing out on this global rally.