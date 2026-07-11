Emirates expressed willingness to deploy A380 to Hyderabad, boosting capacity
Emirates expressed willingness to deploy its A380 to Hyderabad, marking a big moment for the city's aviation scene.
The news dropped during a meeting between Emirates's India vice president Mohammed Sarhan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as part of Emirates's 25th anniversary in Hyderabad.
The move is expected to help handle more passengers and improve travel experience.
Mohammed Sarhan backs Revanth Reddy requests
At the meeting, Reddy pitched for extra flights from Hyderabad and invited Emirates to set up aircraft maintenance centers at proposed airports in Warangal and Adilabad, steps toward making Telangana an aviation hub.
He also asked Emirates to support athlete training at Gachibowli Sports University.
Sarhan responded positively to the request, according to a release.