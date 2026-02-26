Emkay Global calls it sector a buy after 21% fall Business Feb 26, 2026

After a rough February that saw Indian IT stocks tumble 21%, Emkay Global is now calling the sector a buy.

The big worry was that generative AI might shake things up, but Emkay thinks the panic has gone too far.

With IT stocks trading at more reasonable prices and offering solid cash returns, they see this as a good time to get in—even if long-term growth looks modest.