Emkay Global Financial gives Avalon Technologies buy rating, ₹2,400 target
Emkay Global Financial just gave Avalon Technologies a thumbs up with a "buy" rating and set the target price at ₹2,400.
This comes after Avalon posted an impressive 37.4% jump in revenue for Q2 FY2027, along with solid profit margins, and a 27% boost in its order book.
Avalon Technologies targets about 30% growth
Avalon's been growing steadily without leaning on flashy new projects, and Emkay expects weaknesses in the automotive and medical verticals to reverse going ahead.
Their partnership with Zollner should help them branch out into new industries too.
With a strong balance sheet and fresh funding, they're aiming for about 30% growth this year, and analysts see the story as balanced between strong growth prospects ahead and strong share price performance currently.