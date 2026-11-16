Emkay Global Financial rates Eicher Motors buy with ₹9,100 target
Emkay Global Financial just called Eicher Motors a stock to watch, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹9,100.
This comes after Eicher posted solid Q2 numbers: revenue jumped 20% and profits (EBITDA) rose 16%, mainly thanks to strong demand for Royal Enfield bikes and its commercial vehicle business.
Eicher plans 2 million unit capacity
To keep up with demand, Eicher plans to boost production capacity to 2 million units per annum by 2QFY28, with 2.45 million units per annum by FY29-30 for the greenfield project.
They are also eyeing international markets such as Brazil and Mexico.
Despite some cost pressures, the company has managed steady growth by raising prices smartly.