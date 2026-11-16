Emkay Global Financial recommends buy on Pricol, sets ₹900 target
Emkay Global Financial is recommending Pricol as a buy, setting a target price of ₹900.
The move follows Pricol's promoters exiting its Driver Information and Connected Vehicle Solutions (DICVS) business, while Warburg Pincus is set to acquire control of Pricol Autotech following its demerger from Pricol.
Shareholders will get new Pricol Autotech shares in exchange, while Warburg Pincus plans to boost DICVS using its global expertise.
Emkay projects Pricol 21% annual growth
The Mohan family will still run Pricol's other businesses, like actuation and fluid management systems.
Emkay expects strong growth ahead, projecting 21% annual revenue growth through 2029, with profits also set to rise sharply thanks to the DICVS deal.