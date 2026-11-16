Emkay Global Financial recommends buy on Pricol, sets ₹900 target

Emkay Global Financial is recommending Pricol as a buy, setting a target price of ₹900.

The move follows Pricol's promoters exiting its Driver Information and Connected Vehicle Solutions (DICVS) business, while Warburg Pincus is set to acquire control of Pricol Autotech following its demerger from Pricol.

Shareholders will get new Pricol Autotech shares in exchange, while Warburg Pincus plans to boost DICVS using its global expertise.