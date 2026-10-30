Emkay Global Financial recommends Pine Labs buy at ₹220

Pine Labs's IAP revenue jumped 30.9% year-on-year, while DITP grew 20.8%.

Even after spending big on marketing and tech upgrades (which pushed indirect costs to ₹430 crore), its adjusted EBITDA still climbed from ₹132 crore to ₹161 crore.

The company also improved its contribution margin and is aiming for monthly UPI GTV of up to ₹330-340 billion by fiscal 2028, so Emkay is staying optimistic about its future potential.