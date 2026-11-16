Emkay Global recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, sets ₹5,950 target

Emkay Global just recommended buying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares, aiming for a price of ₹5,950.

The big reason? India's push to upgrade its military tech is boosting demand for fighter jets and helicopters.

HAL's latest numbers look strong too: revenue jumped 14.9% to ₹76.1 billion, beating expectations, and profits are up by 10.6% from last year.