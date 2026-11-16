Emkay Global recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, sets ₹5,950 target
Emkay Global just recommended buying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares, aiming for a price of ₹5,950.
The big reason? India's push to upgrade its military tech is boosting demand for fighter jets and helicopters.
HAL's latest numbers look strong too: revenue jumped 14.9% to ₹76.1 billion, beating expectations, and profits are up by 10.6% from last year.
HAL 32x valuation, defense orders support
HAL's stock is valued pretty high right now (32x 1HFY29E earnings), but Emkay still sees room to grow thanks to strong orders for fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with their respective engines and accessories.
The company is expected to deliver strong operational performance over FY26-29E, supported by a pickup in the execution of its Tejas Mk-1A order.