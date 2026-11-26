Emkay recommends buy on Siemens, sets ₹4,300 target in India
Emkay is recommending Siemens as a buy, setting a price target of ₹4,300.
They're backing this call because Siemens has a strong backlog of orders and is active in sectors like data centers, railways, and power transmission.
Even with global uncertainties, Emkay expects Siemens to keep up its growth in India's infrastructure space.
Siemens upbeat, cites steady demand
Siemens recently shared an upbeat outlook at an analyst meeting, pointing to steady demand from both government and private players.
Their focus on digital solutions is helping them stay ahead.
Emkay's 60 times earnings per share by H1 FY2029 shows real faith in Siemens's ability to handle challenges and tap into new opportunities.